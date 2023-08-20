Sunday, August 20, 2023
Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
August 20, 2023
“Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.”
–George Bernard Shaw

The Longmen Grottoes are a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Luoyang, China. They are renowned for their intricate and exquisite Buddhist rock carvings. Dating back to the late Northern Wei Dynasty, the grottoes stretch for over one kilometer along the Yi River banks and harbor around 100,000 sculptures. The craftsmanship of these sculptures is remarkable, showcasing the skill and dedication of ancient Chinese artisans. The grottoes serve as a testament to the spread and development of Buddhism in China. Visiting the Longmen Grottoes offers a glimpse into the

