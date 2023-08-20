Police in Khairpur arrest dispenser in Fatima murder case

KHAIRPUR-Police in Khairpur have arrested a dispenser of Ranipur Hospital who used to visit the home where 10-year-old Fatima, who died as a result of torture, used to work as a maid, for her treatment on Saturday. Police, which came to know about Imtiaz while interrogating Asad Shah, have shifted Imtiaz to an undisclosed location.

On the other hand, exhumation of Fatima’s body will take place today.

Members of the medical board, headed by MS Nawabshah Hospital, a civil judge and a judicial magistrate Kandiaro, under whose supervision the body will be exhumed, are expected to reach Fatima’s village at 11:00 AM. Other members of the board are a forensic expert, a professor of Pathology and a senior medical officer. A police contingent is guarding the deceased child’s grave.

Meanwhile, video of the doctor, currently in police custody for allegedly facilitating the torture, treating the girl at a haveli has also surfaced.

A special medical board had been constituted on the orders of Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Maqbool Baqar to probe the Fatima murder case. Two more members from Karachi had been included in the special medical board, said the caretaker Sindh CM in a statement. A 10-year-old maid was allegedly tortured to death in Khairpur district of Sindh days after the Rizwana torture case had shocked the nation. The victim, identified as Fatima Furiro, worked as a maid at the house of an influential person, Pir Asad Shah Jeelani, in Ranipur town located approximately 50 kilometers from the Khairpur city.