Police nab 2 paedophiles

Rawalpindi-Taxila police have arrested two peadophiles from an auto workshop and recovered three teenagers from their captivity during a raid, informed sources on Saturday. Also, a female university student was gang raped in federal capital by her class fellow and four of his fellows, they said. Separate FIRs have been registered against the accused while further investigation is on, they added. According to sources, a team of Taxila police was on routine patrol in Taxila Chowk when Detective Foot Constable (DFC) shared information that a mechanic had brought a teenager boy in nearby auto workshop for sodomizing him. They said the police team, led by SHO SI Sarmad Ilyas, carried out a raid on the said auto worshop and caught two persons namely Qamar Zaman and Ahsan Elahi while assaulting a teenager sexually. Sources said that police also recovered two more teenagers from captivity of peadophiles besides seizing their the mobile phones having objectionabale videos of kids. Sources said that the kids disclosed to police investigators that the two accused used to sell them to other men against hefty amounts for immoral activities. Police shifted the accused to police station and registered FIR against them under sections 375A/ 377B/ 292-C/ 293/ 367A/ 342 and Prevention of Trafficking Persons Act 2018-3. In federal capital, a female student of Hamdard University lodged complaint with PS Shehzad Town that her class fellow namely Bilal Zaman along with his gang members Waleed, Adnan and Sheikh Adeel picked her up in car from canteen of university and offered her intoxicated juice while travelling. She said that she lost conscious and found her naked in a house. She added all the men raped her and recording objectionable scenes in their mobile phones. She alleged that the rapists threatened her to not share her ordeal with anyone or else they would share her nude videos on social media. The victim girl appealed police to register a case and to arrest the repists. Police registered case and began investigation.