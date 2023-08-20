Proper birth spacing essential for children’s health: Experts

ABBOTTABAD - The Population Welfare Department (PWD) and UNFPA jointly organized a seminar on Saturday to highlight the importance of proper birth spacing for children’s health and well-being.
While addressing the seminar, District Population Welfare Officer (DPWO) Abbottabad, Shams ur Rahman, emphasized the significance of appropriate birth spacing for children’s health, proper nurturing, and a brighter future. He stressed the importance of a healthy society and its positive impact on overall well-being. He also noted that the rapid growth rate and population increase in the district were alarming and presented a comprehensive profile of the Abbottabad district in collaboration with its partners.
He underscored the importance of educating the public about population-related matters and creating awareness to effectively implement the programs of the Population Welfare Department.
The primary objective of the seminar was to strengthen connections with selected representatives and ensure that their opinions contribute to the successful execution of the Population Welfare programs, aligning with the ultimate goal of maintaining a suitable and stable population, added DPWO.
Shams ur Rahman emphasized the significance of spacing between childbirths, as it is essential for a healthy and prosperous society. He urged the audience to incorporate thoughtful planning into their future lives, just as individuals plan various aspects of their social lives, from education to marriage to practical life.
He further elaborated that the nation faced numerous challenges due to uncontrolled population growth, leading to issues in healthcare, education, poverty, food, water scarcity, and unemployment. Shams ur Rahman highlighted the necessity of addressing these challenges and the importance of adopting family planning facilities to alleviate these issues.