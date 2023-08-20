Reclaiming Cultural Identities

In the annals of history, the dictum “bread and games” stands out as a quintessential principle of effective governance. The ancient Romans wielded this concept to placate the masses, realizing that satiating physical needs and offering engaging pastimes were the bedrocks of societal contentment. Throughout the ages, nations that have harnessed this principle have flourished, nurturing an environment where entertainment has become a staple of their cultural identity.

Cultivating quality entertainment is not a trivial matter; it serves as the crucible for cultural evolution. The profound impact of entertainment on culture is etched into history. The Greek populace sought solace in comedies and tragedies, weaving tales that mirrored the human experience. The Roman Empire’s grand coliseums and riveting gladiatorial contests are emblematic of their affinity for spectacle. Likewise, India’s rich tapestry of culture is interwoven with vibrant festivals and traditions that serve as touchstones of its heritage.

In these lands, frequent festivals and melas were deeply ingrained in our culture, giving us ample reasons to celebrate every fortnight. While India has made efforts to preserve this cultural spirit to some extent, In Pakistan, the narrative takes a different trajectory. Festivities and local celebrations, which are vital arteries of cultural expression, have seemingly withered away. A poignant question emerges: why have we, as a society, allowed the gradual erosion of these festivities from our lives?

It’s rather astonishing how our society gradually let go of festivities and cultural practices, despite all principles of effective governance emphasizing their significance.

The repercussions of this shift are clearly visible in present-day Pakistani society. With the decline of theater, music, and traditional celebrations, people have turned to subpar forms of entertainment, as evidenced by the prevalence of platforms like TikTok and other short-form videos.

The absence of holidays and festivals holds deeper importance than mere entertainment. These cultural events are not only sources of joy but also reflections of a society’s traditions. Regrettably, their gradual decline has led to a loss of our broader societal identity. These festivities are bridges to our history, conveying our uniqueness to future generations. By neglecting them, we disconnect from our cultural roots and diminish our global presence. Reviving these traditions isn’t just about personal enjoyment; it’s about preserving our identity, sharing our heritage, and enriching our place in the world.

The prevailing logic suggests that Pakistanis grapple with an identity crisis, which could potentially stem from the fading prominence of cultural festivities. Amidst the Partition, we may have left the ‘Indian Spirit’ and “Hindu Culture,” yet we never forged a distinctive Pakistani identity. Our nation lacks a cohesive cultural foundation; instead, it’s an amalgamation of diverse regions, groups, and ethnicities, united by very little.

This pattern finds resonance in our political landscape, with an upsurge in sectarianism, racial tension, and an emerging ‘us vs them’ mentality. This can be attributed to the absence of a shared Pakistani identity, prompting such divisive sentiments. Without a collective understanding of what it truly means to be Pakistani, unity remains elusive, perpetuating discord.

Undoubtedly, Pakistan is grappling with a state of crisis. A multitude of entrenched issues demand attention, yet it’s important to acknowledge that the solutions vary in complexity. Amidst the current dire state, the responsibility lies upon us to chart a course forward. A potential path to navigate this tumult is to collectively identify and agree upon the essence of being Pakistani. By arriving at a shared understanding, we can lay the foundation for addressing the challenges that plague us and forging a more cohesive future.