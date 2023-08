KARACHI - Rif­fat Mukhtar Raja, an offi­cer of Police Service of Paki­stan (BS-21), Saturday posted as Provincial Police Officer (IGP) Sindh vice Ghulam Nabi Memon transferred. Accord­ing to a notification issued by the Establishment Divi­sion, Riffat Mukhtar, presently serving under Punjab Govern­ment was posted as Inspec­tor General Police Sindh with immediate effect and until further orders while Ghulam Nabi Memon was transferred and directed to report to Es­tablishment Division.