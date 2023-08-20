Sunday, August 20, 2023
Saud aims to extend Test triumphs into ODI arena

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 20, 2023
Sports

LAHORE  - Saud Shakeel has tumbled re­cords in his nascent Test career. He is the only batter in the histo­ry of the game to score at least a half-century in the first seven Tests. His 208 not out at Galle – that delivered Pakistan a famous win in July – is the highest score by a Pakistani in Sri Lanka. 

Saud was in sublime touch in the two-Test series in Sri Lanka last month. He banished the perception of be­ing an old-school Test cricketer and displayed some exceptional shots to dis­patch the ball all around the dial. His double-century at Gal­le underscored how command­ingly he could switch gears ac­cording to the match situation. 

“This is an amazing opportu­nity for me to make the most of my current batting form,” the 27-year-old told PCB Digital after arriving in Hambantota. “I had not played Test cricket when I made my ODI debut. Test is the most difficult format and it tests you in every aspect. “Obviously, ODI and T20I crick­et is a bit easier than it, but playing Test cricket has helped me grow as a player. I have de­veloped self-belief that may help me in ODIs,” he added. 

“When I was coming to Sri Lanka, I had a particular plan in my mind about how I was going to bat, and that included a change in approach than the one I had in the New Zealand Tests,” he said. “The game plan provided by the support staff [which revolved around posi­tive and attacking brand] also suited my preparations. So, ev­erything came together nicely for me,” Saud asserted. 

“It did not take me much to change my approach mentally, as all I had to do was apply in the ground for what I had been pre­paring. “ODI cricket has a sepa­rate demand, especially how this format is evolving. I will look to make my plan according to these demands, and continue back myself to apply the skills that I have learned and stick to the process,” Saud concluded.

