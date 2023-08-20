Saud aims to extend Test triumphs into ODI arena

LAHORE - Saud Shakeel has tumbled records in his nascent Test career. He is the only batter in the history of the game to score at least a half-century in the first seven Tests. His 208 not out at Galle – that delivered Pakistan a famous win in July – is the highest score by a Pakistani in Sri Lanka.
Saud was in sublime touch in the two-Test series in Sri Lanka last month. He banished the perception of being an old-school Test cricketer and displayed some exceptional shots to dispatch the ball all around the dial. His double-century at Galle underscored how commandingly he could switch gears according to the match situation.
“This is an amazing opportunity for me to make the most of my current batting form,” the 27-year-old told PCB Digital after arriving in Hambantota. “I had not played Test cricket when I made my ODI debut. Test is the most difficult format and it tests you in every aspect. “Obviously, ODI and T20I cricket is a bit easier than it, but playing Test cricket has helped me grow as a player. I have developed self-belief that may help me in ODIs,” he added.
“When I was coming to Sri Lanka, I had a particular plan in my mind about how I was going to bat, and that included a change in approach than the one I had in the New Zealand Tests,” he said. “The game plan provided by the support staff [which revolved around positive and attacking brand] also suited my preparations. So, everything came together nicely for me,” Saud asserted.
“It did not take me much to change my approach mentally, as all I had to do was apply in the ground for what I had been preparing. “ODI cricket has a separate demand, especially how this format is evolving. I will look to make my plan according to these demands, and continue back myself to apply the skills that I have learned and stick to the process,” Saud concluded.