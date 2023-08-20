SC judge visits Jaranwala, urges Muslims to defend churches

Under Articles 295, 295-A of the Constitution, a person who ‘hurt religious sentiments of anyone’ is liable to be punished: Justice Isa
n Punjab IGP asks Christian families to return to their homes n Says 6,500 police officials are deployed on security duties in Jaranwala.
FAISALABAD/LAHORE - Justice Qazi Faez Isa, senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court (SC), visited Jaranwala on Saturday to inquire about the situation of the local Christian community after Wednesday’s riots over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran.
Justice Isa along with his wife paid a visit to the Christian-populated area of Jaranwala, where he met the affectees and assessed the conditions of the burnt buildings. Speaking to the Christian victims, he said, “If anyone attacks churches, it is the responsibility of Muslims [to catch] the attackers.”
Stating that he “does not communicate with journalists” due to his profession, the judge informed one of the locals that he had written a message for them. Justice Isa further told him that he had brought some “food packets” for them, which he acknowledged were akin to a “drop in the ocean.”
“We want others to do the same,” he added. “Who has the greatest responsibility? [It is] Muslims. They should help you,” the SC judge said.
“Why leave everything to the state?” he asked, noting the glacial pace of state machinery to “tenders, etc”, which would take time.
Justice Isa asked the Christian leader to see who needed aid the most according to their financial status and accordingly distribute the items. He then communicated with the residents about which other areas needed help and asked that he be taken there.
Separately, in a statement issued after his visit to Jaranwala, Justice Isa quoted verses from the Holy Quran and said Muslims were told to fight against those who harmed churches.
He highlighted that faith in Prophet Isa was one of the principles of Islam and recalled events from history where Muslim religious leaders had shown respect to Christianity.
The SC justice further stated that under Articles 295 and 295-A of the Constitution, a person who “hurt the religious sentiments of anyone” was liable to be punished.
“Violating the Constitution is considered a grave crime … what happened in Jaranwala was a violation of Pakistan’s law and Constitution,” he asserted.
Noting that Islam was a religion that encouraged people to wish peace upon others when they meet each other, Justice Isa rued, “The few followers of this religion who call themselves Muslim violated the teachings of their religion and displayed barbarism and abuse to this extent.”
The puisne judge further demanded that the victims of the Jaranwala incident should be compensated in every way possible.
Also, Punjab Police Inspector General Police Dr Usman Anwar gave detailed briefing about the security of the Christian community in Jaranwala, restoration of houses and places of worship and said that the journey to return to peace has now begun in Jaranwala.
Dr Usman Anwar said that more than 6,500 police officers and personnel were on high alert and performing their duties. He added that according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and directions of the Chief Minister Punjab, the process of reconciliation and reconstruction had started. “Consequently, members of the peace committee, scholars, Christian community leaders, priests are sitting together and there has been a discussion; they hugged each other,” he added, terming it a great progress in the process of reconciliation and reconstruction.
He said that many Christian families had returned to their homes, Punjab Police shifted their children and families to Daanish School and the restoration and renovation work of their homes was being completed at a war footing.
The IG said, “We guarantee all the Christian families that there is no need to panic or fear in the presence of the police force, Ranges and intelligence agencies. All Christian families should return to their homes, your homes are looking forward to you all. The Punjab government is ensuring all possible help in the work of reconstruction of houses. Punjab Police with support of the administration arranged accommodation and meals for the Christian families, members of the peace committee and citizens of Jaranwala love their Christian brothers as much as they did before the incident.”
Dr Usman Anwar said that the investigation into the incident on 100% merit was the work of the police which was being completed with complete transparency.
CHRISTIAN LEADERS CALL FOR JUDICIAL PROBE
Former Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has called for setting up a judicial commission headed by a high court judge for a transparent investigation into the Jaranwala tragedy.
In a press conference at the Lahore Press Club on Saturday, he along with other leaders underlined the importance of bringing to the fore the motives behind blasphemy allegations. They demanded accountability of those involved in the encirclement and torching of churches and homes and called for severe punishment to those who made hate speeches and an apology to the state of Pakistan.
Addressing the press conference, Ijaz Alam Augustine condemned the Jaranwala tragedy and said that in the 76-year history of Pakistan, such an incident of burning churches, schools and Bibles had never happened. “Today, the Christian community is very sad all over the world. We have a question from the Punjab government that when the miscreants first acted at 5am, why did the police and the administration reach the crime scene after sixteen hours? Why were the riots not stopped and why was the police absent? Churches were burnt in the presence of the police. We demand that the administration be brought to justice. Why was a Christian Assistant Commissioner suspended?” Ijaz Alam emphasized that had the criminals involved in the incidents of Shanti Nagar, Joseph Colony and Gojra been punished, the Jaranwala tragedy might not have happened today.”
Tolerance Movement Chairman of Samson Salamat said, “My question is why the Chief Minister of Punjab has not yet visited Jaranwala? He is only meeting representatives of religious minorities in his office. The government of Punjab has announced construction and repair of churches and houses but we demand that justice be provided immediately. The Christian community protested together with their Muslim brothers against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Norway and sent a message to the world that we are all Pakistanis.”
Pakistan Minorities Alliance Chairman Tahir Naveed Chaudhry and Akmal Bhatti Advocate appealed for the protection of the Christian community. They demanded legislation in the next parliament and appealed for the establishment of an internal action committee.
Shahid Rehmat, Chief Executive of Youth Development Foundation, said, “We all have to ensure prevention of such incidents in the future.” He insisted on taking emergency measures to rebuild the homes of the Christian community. He said, “We all have to promote interfaith harmony among ourselves so that the path of those who spread hatred can be blocked”.
Pastor John A.D, Bishop Sylvester Tahir Bhatti, Bishop Dominic Javed and Bishop Tauqeer Nasir emphasized ensuring the safety of the Christian community and announced that their peaceful protest would continue till the Christian community gets justice and protection.