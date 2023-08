SIALKOT - The district police have ar­rested seven persons for fly­ing kites during a crackdown on kite sellers and flyers in Sialkot district. According to details, Hajipura police ar­rested Shakeel, Irfan, Qasim, Saleem, Shahzaib, Baqir Hus­sain, while Bilal was arrested from Ghoenke area of Motra police station. They were fly­ing kites despite a ban and seized kites and strings from them. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.