Sunday, August 20, 2023
Shah Farman quits electoral politics

APP
August 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Former Governor Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and senior leader of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Farman on Saturday announced his withdrawal from elec­toral politics.

In a video statement, he said that there is a con­spiracy against him with­in the party, and he will hand over his constituen­cy to party workers. 

He further mentioned that none of his family members will partici­pate in the elections.

Shah Farman revealed that baseless allega­tions of betrayal were imposed on him in­cluding two other lead­ers during a committee meeting.

APP

