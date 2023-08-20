Shah Farman quits electoral politics

PESHAWAR - Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Shah Farman on Saturday announced his withdrawal from electoral politics.
In a video statement, he said that there is a conspiracy against him within the party, and he will hand over his constituency to party workers.
He further mentioned that none of his family members will participate in the elections.
Shah Farman revealed that baseless allegations of betrayal were imposed on him including two other leaders during a committee meeting.