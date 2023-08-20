Sunday, August 20, 2023
Sialkot police organises peace walk

Our Staff Reporter
August 20, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  The Sialkot police organized a peace walk from the DPO office to Kutchehry to pro­mote religious tolerance and maintain law and order situ­ation in the district.

The walk, led by SP Zi­aullah, was attended by the Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh and other religious leaders, lawyers, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) representa­tives, teachers and people belonging to different walks of life in large numbers. The participants in the peace walk strongly condemned the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala area. 

The district police officer (DPO), while talking to the media, said “our religion and society never allow any individual act to be pun­ished collectively”. He said that protecting lives and property of the minority communities living in here was a priority and respon­sibility of everybody.

The DPO said, “Sialkot is a peaceful district, and we all have to maintain the atmo­sphere of peace together.”

Our Staff Reporter



