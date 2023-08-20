Solangi visits The Nation, Nawa-i-Waqt Islamabad offices

ISLAMABAD - Murtaza Solangi, the In­terim Minister for In­formation and Broad­casting, made a visit to the offices of The Na­tion and Nawa-i-Waqt on Saturday. He was accompanied by Mu­hammad Asim Khichi, Principal Information Officer, Ministry of In­formation and his staff.

Welcomed warmly by Salman Masood, Editor of The Nation, and Aziz Alvi, RE of Nawa-i-Waqt newspaper, Mr Solan­gi received congratu­lations from Salman Masood on his appoint­ment as the informa­tion minister. Masood, a friend and colleague of Solangi for over a de­cade, expressed confi­dence that his exten­sive experience in print, TV, and digital media would enable him to ef­ fectively lead the informa­tion ministry. Mr Solan­gi emphasised the need for healing in the current polarised political envi­ronment and pledged to perform his official du­ties impartially. He said he has never been mem­ber of any political group and his views about con­stitutional democracy are well known. He assured full support from the care­taker government for a fair and transparent elec­tion process under the country’s election com­mission. Discussing his new role, Solangi men­tioned conversations with his predecessors, includ­ing Marriyum Aurangzeb, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sher­ry Rehman, and Fawad Chaudhry. He acknowl­edged that his current po­sition comes with legal and constitutional respon­sibilities distinct from that of an independent analyst and journalist. His aim, he stated, is to “operate in ac­cordance with my new role as long as I hold this office.” During the visit, Salman Masood suggested that Pakistan Television initiate policy debates among politicians, a pro­posal warmly received by the information minister as it could foster substan­tive discussions on critical policy matters.