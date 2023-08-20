Solangi visits The Nation, Nawa-i-Waqt Islamabad offices

ISLAMABAD - Murtaza Solangi, the Interim Minister for Information and Broadcasting, made a visit to the offices of The Nation and Nawa-i-Waqt on Saturday. He was accompanied by Muhammad Asim Khichi, Principal Information Officer, Ministry of Information and his staff.
Welcomed warmly by Salman Masood, Editor of The Nation, and Aziz Alvi, RE of Nawa-i-Waqt newspaper, Mr Solangi received congratulations from Salman Masood on his appointment as the information minister. Masood, a friend and colleague of Solangi for over a decade, expressed confidence that his extensive experience in print, TV, and digital media would enable him to ef fectively lead the information ministry. Mr Solangi emphasised the need for healing in the current polarised political environment and pledged to perform his official duties impartially. He said he has never been member of any political group and his views about constitutional democracy are well known. He assured full support from the caretaker government for a fair and transparent election process under the country’s election commission. Discussing his new role, Solangi mentioned conversations with his predecessors, including Marriyum Aurangzeb, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Sherry Rehman, and Fawad Chaudhry. He acknowledged that his current position comes with legal and constitutional responsibilities distinct from that of an independent analyst and journalist. His aim, he stated, is to “operate in accordance with my new role as long as I hold this office.” During the visit, Salman Masood suggested that Pakistan Television initiate policy debates among politicians, a proposal warmly received by the information minister as it could foster substantive discussions on critical policy matters.