Sunday, August 20, 2023
Spain firefighters make gains in battle against Tenerife blaze

Agencies
August 20, 2023
International

MADRID-Firefighters made headway Sat­urday in their battle against a vast wildfire raging out of control in the forested interior of Tenerife that has forced 4,500 people to flee the Spanish holiday island. The blaze, which officials say is the most “complex fire” to hit the Canary Is­lands in 40 years, broke out late on Tuesday in a mountainous area of northeastern Tenerife. Firefighting efforts during the day “progressed well although the fire is still out of control”, Canary Islands leader Fernando Clavijo told reporters in a late-night briefing. The blaze has so far destroyed 5,000 hectares (over 12,300 acres) of land and has a perimeter of 50 kilometres (30 miles), he said. Montserrat Roman, head of civil protec­tion for the seven-island ar­chipelago, said more than 225 firefighters would continue ef­forts during the night to tackle the blaze, which had already af­fected 10 municipalities.

