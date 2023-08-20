Sunday, August 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SSP operation holds open court  

APP
August 20, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPIND-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Faisal Saleem under the Punjab government’s open door policy, held an open court at Police Lines Headquarters, here Saturday to address the grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, the SSP Operations issued directives to the relevant officers to take action and submit a detailed report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in open court.

The SSP on the complaints of the citizens also sought a report from In charge Complaint Cell about ineffective action by relevant Police Officers. 

He said, “Negligence on the part of the relevant officials would not be tolerated at any cost.” 

The SSP, on the occasion, said the open courts were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints. 

Prolonged use of earbuds may lead to disabling hearing loss: Expert warns

Besides this, “It also helped improve standards of policing,” he added.

 

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1692411294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023