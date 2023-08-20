SSP operation holds open court  

RAWALPIND-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Faisal Saleem under the Punjab government’s open door policy, held an open court at Police Lines Headquarters, here Saturday to address the grievances of the people.

According to a police spokesman, the SSP Operations issued directives to the relevant officers to take action and submit a detailed report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in open court.

The SSP on the complaints of the citizens also sought a report from In charge Complaint Cell about ineffective action by relevant Police Officers.

He said, “Negligence on the part of the relevant officials would not be tolerated at any cost.”

The SSP, on the occasion, said the open courts were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and addressed their complaints.

Besides this, “It also helped improve standards of policing,” he added.