Sunday, August 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Steps taken for differently-abled persons

Our Staff Reporter
August 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MANSEHRA   -  The Deputy Commissioner, Capt (R) Bi­lal Ahmad, chaired a meeting regarding the concerns of differently-abled per­sons at the Circuit House here on Sat­urday. 

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) out­lined a comprehensive plan to enhance accessibility across the district in two phases. The initial phase, scheduled within a month, targets major estab­lishments such as hospitals, schools, colleges, and offices that witness a sig­nificant influx of differently-abled per­sons. 

The second phase comprises oth­er pertinent offices. Furthermore, the DC mandated the Department of Com­munication & Works (C&W) to ensure that upcoming constructions cater fully to differently-abled persons. He also directed the Health Department to ensure free medical treatment, in­cluding the provision of medicines for differently-abled persons and their families. 

WFP, Balochistan sign deal to fight food insecurity

The entitlement would be based on their Disability Cards or Certification. To address hearing impairments, the DC called for the installation of hearing test equipment at King Abdullah Teach­ing Hospital and entrusted the Secre­tary and Director General of Health to oversee the arrangements. 

The DC also instructed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, Arshad Khan, and a Transport Union representative to secure a 50 per cent fare concession for differently-abled persons. Additionally, special provi­sions were introduced to allocate front seats in vehicles for special persons.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1692411294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023