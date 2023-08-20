Steps taken for differently-abled persons

MANSEHRA - The Deputy Commissioner, Capt (R) Bilal Ahmad, chaired a meeting regarding the concerns of differently-abled persons at the Circuit House here on Saturday.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) outlined a comprehensive plan to enhance accessibility across the district in two phases. The initial phase, scheduled within a month, targets major establishments such as hospitals, schools, colleges, and offices that witness a significant influx of differently-abled persons.
The second phase comprises other pertinent offices. Furthermore, the DC mandated the Department of Communication & Works (C&W) to ensure that upcoming constructions cater fully to differently-abled persons. He also directed the Health Department to ensure free medical treatment, including the provision of medicines for differently-abled persons and their families.
The entitlement would be based on their Disability Cards or Certification. To address hearing impairments, the DC called for the installation of hearing test equipment at King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and entrusted the Secretary and Director General of Health to oversee the arrangements.
The DC also instructed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, Arshad Khan, and a Transport Union representative to secure a 50 per cent fare concession for differently-abled persons. Additionally, special provisions were introduced to allocate front seats in vehicles for special persons.