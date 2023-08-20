Steps taken for differently-abled persons

MANSEHRA - The Deputy Commissioner, Capt (R) Bi­lal Ahmad, chaired a meeting regarding the concerns of differently-abled per­sons at the Circuit House here on Sat­urday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) out­lined a comprehensive plan to enhance accessibility across the district in two phases. The initial phase, scheduled within a month, targets major estab­lishments such as hospitals, schools, colleges, and offices that witness a sig­nificant influx of differently-abled per­sons.

The second phase comprises oth­er pertinent offices. Furthermore, the DC mandated the Department of Com­munication & Works (C&W) to ensure that upcoming constructions cater fully to differently-abled persons. He also directed the Health Department to ensure free medical treatment, in­cluding the provision of medicines for differently-abled persons and their families.

The entitlement would be based on their Disability Cards or Certification. To address hearing impairments, the DC called for the installation of hearing test equipment at King Abdullah Teach­ing Hospital and entrusted the Secre­tary and Director General of Health to oversee the arrangements.

The DC also instructed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic, Arshad Khan, and a Transport Union representative to secure a 50 per cent fare concession for differently-abled persons. Additionally, special provi­sions were introduced to allocate front seats in vehicles for special persons.