Three matches decided in 8th Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - As many as three matches have been decided in the ongoing 8th Essa Lab Trophy Boys and Girls Basket­ball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh.

It is being organized with the collaboration of Us­man Basketball Club and Firdous Ittihad and with the permission of Karachi Basketball Association. In the first match, Usman Club defeated Jinnah Club by 50-34 points. Muhammad Ahmed scored 18 points, Saleh Mirza 14 and Hamza Khawaja 12 points. For the losing club, Asad Ali scored 10 points, Hammad Jamali 10 and M Muzamil 9 points.

In the second match, Karachi Basketball Club defeated Jump Shooters Club by 49-40 points. For the winners, Zain Chaudhary scored 16 points, Abdullah Imam 12 and Sa­meer Salim 10 points, while for the losing side, Ali Asad scored 12 points, Ayaan Ali 10 and Madani Khan 10 points.

In the third match, Civil Tigers beat Rangers Club by 40-33 points. Haji Muaz Ashraf scored 14 points, Ahsan Iqbal 11 and Haris Shahid 10 points for win­ners while Owais Kamba scored 11 points, Javed 10 and M Usman 10 points for the losing club.