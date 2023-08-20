Triple crown for Asad Zaman in SBP Independence Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Asad Zaman from Ali Embroidery Mills achieved an extraordinary feat by clinching the triple crown at the Sports Board Punjab Inde­pendence Day Punjab Junior Ten­nis Championship 2023 that con­cluded at the SBP Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park on Saturday.

In a one-sided boys U-18 final, Asad Zaman emerged victorious by overpowering Haider Ali Rizwan with an impressive 8-0 victory. The brilliance of Asad Zaman shone once more as he teamed up with Hamza Jawad to secure another victory. They outpaced the duo of Abubakar Khalil and Abdur Rehman with a score of 6-2 in the boys U-18 doubles final.

The zenith of his accomplishments was reached when Asad completed an astonishing hat-trick of titles by overwhelming Abubakar Khalil 8-1 in the boys U-16 final. Expressing his sentiments, Asad Zaman extended his gratitude towards Mr. Tariq Za­man, CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, acknowledging his unwavering sup­port, a driving force that has pro­pelled him to scale new heights and achieve consecutive triumphs.

Furthermore, Asad extended his heartfelt appreciation to his coach and mentor, Rashid Malik. With profound respect, he recognized Malik’s instrumental role in his journey, attributing his coaching and sagacious guidance to his own evolution as a consummate profes­sional. Under Malik’s tutelage, Asad has undergone a metamorphosis into a truly accomplished athlete.

In an equally thrilling boys/girls U-14 final, Hajra Suhail triumphed over Abdullah Sajjad Wahla with a score of 6-3, securing the title. Add­ing to the excitement, the boys/girls U-14 doubles title was seized by the dynamic duo of Abdur Rehman and Hajra Suhail. They outpaced Aalay Hussain and Abdullah Sajjad Wahla with a commanding score of 4-0.

Moving on to the boys/girls U-12 final, Bismel Zia exhibited remark­able prowess as she defeated Hajra Suhail with a score of 6-4, earning the title. In the boys/girls U-10 final, Muaz Shahbaz demonstrated his skill by beating Salman Ahmad Pirzada with an impressive 6-0 score.

The prize distribution ceremony was graced by the presence of PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e- Imtiaz) as chief guest. He distributed prizes among the deserving