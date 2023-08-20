Two die as dumper hits bike

KARACHI-At least two youngsters were killed after the motorcycle they were riding was run over by a speeding dumper near Northern Bypass in Karachi on Saturday afternoon.

As per details, police sources said that the accident took place near the Northern bypass where a rashly driven dumper ran over a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot, a private news channel reported. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital. Police sources said that the driver of the dumper managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

POLICE ARREST SENIOR SBCA OFFICER, RECOVER MILLIONS OF CASH

Karachi police apprehended a senior Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officer for allegedly being involved in illegal construction in the metropolis on Saturday. Sources revealed that the assistant director of SBCA, Sarfaraz Jamali, was arrested and a substantial amount of money has also been recovered from his car.

As per sources, the money recovered from the suspect’s car was allegedly being transferred to the people running the operation of the ‘influential person’.