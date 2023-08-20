Two girls shot dead in Balochistan

QUETTA - Two girls were shot dead by unknown assailants in Goth Faiz Bakhsh area of Bolan, police confirmed on Saturday. The victims, aged 18 and 22, were identified as Fatima and Ayesha. They were cousins and had no enmity with anyone. Police said the motive behind the killings was not yet clear. They have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies of the girls were shifted to the civil hospital Dhadar for autopsy. The incident has caused widespread anger and grief in the area. People are demanding that the killers be brought to justice. The police have assured that they will do everything possible to find the killers and bring them to justice.