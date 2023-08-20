Two girls shot dead in Balochistan

QUETTA - Two girls were shot dead by un­known assailants in Goth Faiz Bakhsh area of Bolan, police confirmed on Saturday. The victims, aged 18 and 22, were identified as Fatima and Ayes­ha. They were cousins and had no enmity with anyone. Police said the motive behind the kill­ings was not yet clear. They have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies of the girls were shifted to the civil hospital Dhadar for au­topsy. The incident has caused widespread anger and grief in the area. People are demand­ing that the killers be brought to justice. The police have as­sured that they will do every­thing possible to find the kill­ers and bring them to justice.