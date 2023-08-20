Sunday, August 20, 2023
Two terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR
Agencies
August 20, 2023
National, Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -   The security forces on Sat­urday killed two active ter­rorists during an intelli­gence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the wee hours of August 19 on the report­ed presence of terrorists in the general area of Bara, Khyber District. During the IBO, an intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists and re­sultantly two terrorists were sent to hell, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said. The killed ter­rorists remained actively in­volved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as the killing of innocent citizens. Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it said. The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Agencies

