Unveiling realities

The government’s decision to raise the prices of electricity, gas, and gasoline has stirred de­bates about its apparent merciless attitude. This approach, ostensibly driven by the stipulations of the IMF, has raised questions about the necessity of such measures.

The central inquiry revolves around whether increasing elec­tricity and gas rates is truly the only viable method to augment financial resources. However, a deeper examination uncovers a multifaceted scenario where a confluence of factors plays a role. Data presented in the National As­sembly indicates that a staggering five hundred billion rupees worth of electricity was stolen within a mere 15 months. Moreover, a sig­nificant portion of public taxes is channelled into providing free electricity, gas, and gasoline to in­fluential segments of the popula­tion. The amalgamation of these factors has led to a scenario where the government’s tough stance could be construed as an effort to address systemic issues rather than sheer indifference. By curbing energy theft and revisiting subsi­dy distribution, not only could the prices of these essential commod­ities be mitigated, but the broad­er impact on manufacturing costs and transportation expenses could also be alleviated, offering a po­tential solution to the inflationary surge that has gripped the nation.

AHSAN UL HAQ SHAIKH,

Chunian.