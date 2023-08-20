Wheelchairs distributed among deserving persons

KHYBER - Wheelchairs were distributed to twenty-five deserving individuals with special needs in Tehsil Bara on Saturday. A simple event was organized under the auspices of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber at a local press club. The event was attended by the General Secretary of the Foundation, Said Shah Afridi, the district Naib ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shah Faisal Afridi, Awal Gul Afridi, Dr Janbaz Afridi, members of the civil society, and numerous local individuals with disabilities.
During his speech, the Foundation’s General Secretary, Said Shah Afridi, emphasized that the primary mission of the Al-Khidmat Foundation is to provide round-the-clock assistance to those in need and alleviate the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities. He stated that their goal is to ensure that every individual with special needs has access to a wheelchair, and they are committed to achieving this shortly within the Khyber region.
Beneficiaries and their families expressed their gratitude to the Foundation for providing them with this essential tool, which they believe will help them become valuable members of society.