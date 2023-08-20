Wheelchairs distributed among deserving persons

KHYBER - Wheelchairs were distributed to twenty-five deserv­ing individuals with special needs in Tehsil Bara on Saturday. A simple event was organized under the auspices of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber at a lo­cal press club. The event was attended by the General Secretary of the Foundation, Said Shah Afridi, the dis­trict Naib ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, Shah Faisal Afri­di, Awal Gul Afridi, Dr Janbaz Afridi, members of the civil society, and numerous local individuals with dis­abilities.

During his speech, the Foundation’s General Secre­tary, Said Shah Afridi, emphasized that the primary mission of the Al-Khidmat Foundation is to provide round-the-clock assistance to those in need and alle­viate the challenges faced by individuals with disabil­ities. He stated that their goal is to ensure that every individual with special needs has access to a wheel­chair, and they are committed to achieving this short­ly within the Khyber region.

Beneficiaries and their families expressed their gratitude to the Foundation for providing them with this essential tool, which they believe will help them become valuable members of society.