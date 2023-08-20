Work on Booni-Shandor Road resumed in Chitral

CHITRAL - Work on the Booni-Shandor road in a scenic tourist area has resumed after a two-year pause, bringing re­lief to residents. This road is crucial for thousands of domestic and foreign tourists who visit each year to explore Qaglusht, Broghel, and Shandor and attend festivals. However, widespread complaints about poor construction quality persist.

The Chitral Development Movement (CDM), a local non-political organization, investigated and found substandard work on the road’s protective wall due to the use of low-quality materials. The road’s con­struction doesn’t meet specifications, and the cement work is not waterproof, risking future damage. Addi­tionally, the contractor, Umar Jan & Company, illegal­ly subcontracted to PT Contractors, further compro­mising quality.

Alarming safety issues emerged, with explosives used in a 29-foot hole causing instability in a nearby mountain, potentially leading to disaster during an earthquake or heavy rainfall. Excessive and unneces­sary culvert construction also raised concerns about the project’s integrity.

The CDM reported their findings to Deputy Com­missioner Khalid Zaman, who promised to convey their concerns to the federal government. They also noted the absence of the resident engineer from NE­SPAK, raising questions about project supervision.

Local political and social circles, along with the CDM, are urgently calling on the federal government to expedite the road’s development and ensure rigor­ous quality control. They want the road to be durable, dust-free, and safe for travellers once completed. The resumption of work is welcome news, but addressing the reported issues is vital to make this scenic route truly enjoyable and safe for all.