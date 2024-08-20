Tuesday, August 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded

NEWS WIRE
August 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized more than 10,000 liter spurious milk and 753 liter unhygienic ghee besides confiscating machines and other items from different sites in Faisalabad. A PFA spokesman said here on Monday that a team under supervision of Deputy Director Operations Qasim Raza raided  Okara Road near Bhatta Stop and unearthed a dairy unit where spurious milk was being prepared with chemicals. The team seized more than 10,000 liter spurious milk in addition to confiscating 251 kilogram powder, sodium, flavors, chemicals, 3 chillers, 7 drums, mixture machines, etc. from the spot. Meanwhile, the PFA team raided Tandlianwala and Roshanwala Bypass and seized 753 liter unhygienic ghee and 2250 kg fat of butchered animals from illegal fat rendering units.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1724052354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024