10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded

FAISALABAD - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seized more than 10,000 liter spurious milk and 753 liter unhygienic ghee besides confiscating machines and other items from different sites in Faisalabad. A PFA spokesman said here on Monday that a team under supervision of Deputy Director Operations Qasim Raza raided Okara Road near Bhatta Stop and unearthed a dairy unit where spurious milk was being prepared with chemicals. The team seized more than 10,000 liter spurious milk in addition to confiscating 251 kilogram powder, sodium, flavors, chemicals, 3 chillers, 7 drums, mixture machines, etc. from the spot. Meanwhile, the PFA team raided Tandlianwala and Roshanwala Bypass and seized 753 liter unhygienic ghee and 2250 kg fat of butchered animals from illegal fat rendering units.