1033 out of 1046 complaints redressed in FESCO open courts in one day

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) claimed to redress 1033 out of 1046 complaints received in its one-day open courts across the region.

A FESCO spokesman said here on Monday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir had directed all Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) to arrange open courts daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in their offices and ensure redress of electricity related complaints on top priority.

He said that FESCO officers organized open courts in all 147 subdivisions and received 1046 complaints from the electricity consumers. These complaints were related to over-billing, replacement of defective meters, non-supply of electricity, defects in transformers and delay in new electricity connections. FESCO officers redressed 1033 complaints while work on the remaining was under progress.

He said that 287 complaints were received in First Circle Faisalabad and all these were resolved while 282 out of 290 complaints were redressed in Second Circle Faisalabad.

Similarly, 93 complaints were received in Jhang Circle and 139 in Sargodha Circle. All these were redressed.

In Mianwali Circle, 135 complaints were received out of which 131 were resolved whereas 101 out of 102 complaints were redressed in Toba Tek Singh Circle, he added.