19 die in Balochistan as monsoon’s death toll rises to 209

KP, GB & AJK vulnerable to landsliding: NDMA.

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA/D I KHAN - At least 19 people died, 11 others injured and over 3,000 were affected as the ongoing monsoon rains, which began on July 1, continued to wreak havoc across various parts of Balochistan on Monday, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Flash floods triggered by monsoon rains swept through streets in southern Pakistan and blocked a key highway in the north, officials said Monday, as the from rain-related incidents rose to 209 since July 1. Fourteen people died across Punjab province in the past 24 hours, said Irfan Ali, an official at the provincial disaster management authority. Most of the other deaths have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces.

Pakistan’s annual monsoon season runs from July through September. Scientists and weather forecasters have blamed climate change for heavier rains in recent years. In 2022, climate-induced downpours inundated one-third of the country, killing 1,739 people and causing $30 billion in damage.

Zaheer Ahmed Babar, a senior official with the Pakistan Meteorological Department, said the latest spell of heavy rains will continue this week in parts of the country. The downpour in southern Pakistan has flooded streets in Sukkur district of Sindh province.

The buildings of two primary schools and a basic health unit (BHU) swept away here in Kacha area as the water level of Indus River increased due to recent heavy rains in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to details, the water level of Indus River was increased due to heavy Monsoon rains in recent days. The buildings of two primary schools including Beit Kalu and Beit Noorpur besides of BHU Khery Kacha swept away in the river water.

Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi told media that the administration has made all the arrangements for Monsoon season, adding, the staff and machinery of the administration were present at the site for relief activities. He said the overall situation was under control and the people of affected areas were shifted to safe locations.

Replying to a question about the flood water in different areas due to heavy rains, the assistant commissioner informed that there was no more risk of flood as the rain water has been passed through Looni area of Kulachi. He said that no loss of lives was reported so far. Moreover, he said the water level of Indus River has also started to decrease.

The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday anticipated more rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls from August 20 till 22 at scattered places in Northeastern districts of Balochistan.

The vulnerable districts included Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Pishin, Quetta, Ziarat, and Kalat and Eastern Parts of Balochistan Khuzdar, Dadu, Lasbela, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Washuk, Kachhi and Jafarabad, a news release said.

“Rains may cause flash flows in streams of Khuzdar, Dadu, Lasbela, Awaran, Jhal Magsi, Washuk, Musakhel, Duki,Barkhan, Sibi and Kohlu. River Bridge abutments can be damaged due to erosive action of increased flows,” it said.

The National Emergencies Operations Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday anticipated landsliding and flash flooding risk amid active glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in parts of the Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The NEOC anticipated heavy rainfall in GB and AJK from August 19 to 24 whereas river discharge was expected to increase due to rise in temperature, increased snow melt and heavy rains, a news release said.

The NEOC anticipated heavy rainfall in Chitral, Dir, Charbagh, Malakand, Hazara, Mirpur, Mansehra, and Abbottabad Districts of Khyber Pakhunkhwa while Gilgit, Diamir, Nagar and Hunza districts of Gilgit Baltistan. Rains may trigger localized landslides at Karakuram Highway along Hunza, and at risk areas of Nagar, Gilgit, Diamir, Lower and Upper Kohistan.