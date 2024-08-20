281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai commences in Bhit Shah

The 281st Urs of the esteemed Sindhi poet and revered Sufi Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai began today, marking the 14th of Safar, at his shrine in Bhit Shah. The annual event, which celebrates the life and teachings of the great Sufi poet, will span three days.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori is scheduled to inaugurate the ceremonies by laying a floral wreath at the Mazar of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. The Governor's participation underscores the significance of the Urs and its cultural and spiritual importance to the region.

In recognition of the Urs, the provincial government has declared a public holiday today. All government and private schools, colleges, and universities under the administrative control of the Sindh government will remain closed to allow citizens to participate in the commemorative events.

The three-day Urs, held from Safar 14, is a major occasion for followers and admirers of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. The event draws thousands of devotees and enthusiasts who come to pay their respects and engage in the rich cultural and spiritual traditions associated with the Sufi poet's legacy.