281st Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai begins today

HYDERABAD - The 281st three-day Urs of the great Sindhi poet and Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai will commence from today (Tuesday) in Bhit Shah. The Culture Department, Auqaf, district administration, police and local government departments have completed all arrangements. According to the district information department Matiari, the culture department, under the supervision of provincial minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has organised various events for the Urs, while the beautification and decoration work of the shrine under the provincial secretary and Chief Administrator Auqaf Farukh Shahzad Qureshi has also been completed.

Over 1600 police personnel including two SSPs, 16 DSPs, 12 SHOs, 26 inspectors will perform security duty for three days event under the supervision of SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Ali Shah. A central control room has been set up with 52 CCTV cameras, and six walk-through gates have been installed at the shrine. Moreover, Rangers personnel will also be on duty alongside the police.