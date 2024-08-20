Tuesday, August 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

281st Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai begins today

NEWS WIRE
August 20, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

HYDERABAD  -  The 281st three-day Urs of the great Sindhi poet and Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai will commence from today  (Tuesday) in Bhit Shah.  The Culture Department, Auqaf, district administration, police and local government departments have completed all arrangements. According to the district information department Matiari, the culture department, under the supervision of provincial minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah has organised various events for the Urs, while the beautification and decoration work of the shrine under the provincial secretary and Chief Administrator Auqaf Farukh Shahzad Qureshi has also been completed.  

Over 1600 police personnel including two SSPs, 16 DSPs, 12 SHOs, 26 inspectors will perform security duty for three days event under the supervision of SSP Matiari Syed Asghar Ali Shah. A central control room has been set up with 52 CCTV cameras, and six walk-through gates have been installed at the shrine. Moreover, Rangers personnel will also be on duty alongside the police.

Tarar defends Punjab govt’s move to provide relief in power bills

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1724052354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024