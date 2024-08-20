3 soldiers martyred in gun fight with terrorists at Torkham border

ISLAMABAD - Three soldiers embraced martyrdom in a gun battle with terrorists who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan via Afghanistan border near district Bajaur, the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) said on Monday. A statement issued by the military’s media wing said that the security forces noticed the movement of a group of terrorists trying to breach the Pak-Afghan border on the night between August 18 and 19.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five khwarij of Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured,” the ISPR said. It said that the Pakistani soldiers fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom. The soldiers, who embraced martyrdom were identified as Sepoy Waqar Khan, 25, Lance Naik Umer Hayat, 35, and Naik Inayat Khan, 36. The ISPR stated that Pakistan has been consistently asking the interim government in Afghanistan to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. “The Interim Afghan government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” it said, adding that the security forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.