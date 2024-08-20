Tuesday, August 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

AC inspects SMC progress of rainwater drainage

APP
August 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur city, Sobia Falak Rao on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of various pumping stations in the city to oversee the progress of rainwater drainage.   On the occasion, she emphasized that the district administration is fully vigilant and proactive in ensuring swift drainage of rainwater to minimize difficulties faced by the public. She said that the drainage work in Sukkur has been completed by 98% by the dynamic efforts of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC). According to her, the highest rainfall was recorded in Sukkur city with 281mm while other areas recorded less rainfall than Sukkur city.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1724052354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024