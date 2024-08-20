AC inspects SMC progress of rainwater drainage

SUKKUR - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sukkur city, Sobia Falak Rao on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of various pumping stations in the city to oversee the progress of rainwater drainage. On the occasion, she emphasized that the district administration is fully vigilant and proactive in ensuring swift drainage of rainwater to minimize difficulties faced by the public. She said that the drainage work in Sukkur has been completed by 98% by the dynamic efforts of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC). According to her, the highest rainfall was recorded in Sukkur city with 281mm while other areas recorded less rainfall than Sukkur city.