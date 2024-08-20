Advisor to CM for immediate steps to protect livestock

KARACHI - Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Livestock and Fisheries, Syed Najmi Alam on Monday, directed to take immediate measures in rain affected areas for protection of livestock from disease and mosquitoes. The advisor to CM, while presiding over a meeting, instructed to start vaccination programs to protect animals from various diseases on government as well as private farms immediately and fumigation spray should also be arranged to prevent diseases and eliminate mosquitoes, said a statement issued here.

Syed Najmi Alam also directed officers concerned to immediately contact the Divisional Commissioners for getting complete data of the relief camps and move their staff there to take practical measures for protecting the displaced families as well as their animals from various diseases.

The Advisor stressing on immediate results sought performance report on daily basis from the Deputy Directors of all the districts. Najmi Alam said that he would visit the relief camps in every district of Sindh to review the relief measures provided by the department to the rain affected population. Secretary Livestock and Fisheries Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Director General Livestock Sindh Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto, Director General Sindh Institute of Animal Health Dr. Nazir Hussain, Directors General of Poultry Production, Marine Fisheries and other officers attended the meeting.