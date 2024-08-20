RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), while conducting 11 operations across the country, managed to recover 85 kg of drugs worth Rs 25 million and arrested 11 individuals, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday. He reported that 1 kg of ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Qatar at a courier office in Rawalpindi. In a second operation, 250 grams of ice were seized from a passenger going to Bahrain at Faisalabad Airport. A third operation yielded 189 grams of ice from another passenger traveling to Bahrain from Lahore Airport. Additionally, 40 kg of hashish and 14.4 kg of ice were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near RCD Road Lasbela, and an accused was arrested. 9.6 kg of hashish was found with a woman arrested near M-1 Islamabad, and 7.2 kg of hashish was recovered from a motorcyclist detained on GT Road, Attock. In two operations conducted in Torkham, 7.4 kg of hashish and 900 grams of ice were recovered from an accused. 3 kg of heroin was seized from three drug pushers arrested near UET Gate-3 in Lahore. In the 10th operation, 1 kg of ice was recovered from an accused near Sher Shah Toll Plaza. Finally, 300 grams of ice were seized from a woman arrested near Daska, Sialkot Road. Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all arrested individuals, and further investigations are ongoing.

Originally launched by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab, the E-Rozgar centers have proven highly valuable, benefiting millions of young people. Designed for those who cannot afford expensive office spaces, these centers offer a chance to leverage IT skills and enter the digital workforce. The initiative is expected to enable even more young people to benefit from the growing IT sector.