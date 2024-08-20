Argentina announces 28-man squad for World Cup 2026 qualifiers

Argentina is set to resume their CONMEBOL Qualifiers campaign, with manager Lionel Scaloni unveiling a 28-man squad for the upcoming matches against Chile and Colombia in September.

The squad sees some significant absences, including legendary player Lionel Messi, who will not feature as he continues to recover from an injury.

This marks a new era for La Albiceleste, with both Messi and Angel Di Maria missing from the lineup. Di Maria recently announced his international retirement after Argentina's successful defense of their Copa America crown in 2024, where they defeated Colombia 1-0 in the final, with Lautaro Martinez scoring the decisive goal in extra time.

Here is Argentina's squad for the matches against Chile and Colombia:

Goalkeepers: Walter Benitez, Geronimo Rulli, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso



Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Valentin Barco



Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, Ezequiel Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul



Forwards: Nicolas Gonzalez, Alejandro Garnacho, Matias Soule, Giuliano Simeone, Valentin Carboni, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Valentin Castellanos