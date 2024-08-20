Arturo Vidal sparks controversy with bold remarks ahead of Colo Colo's Copa libertadores showdown

, one of South America's most iconic footballers, is once again in the spotlight, not for his on-field exploits, but for his fiery comments leading up to the Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Junior de Barranquilla.

During an impassioned rally in Barranquilla, the Chilean star didn't hold back in warning his upcoming opponents, declaring that the Colombian team will not have an easy time in the clash. Addressing a large gathering of Colo Colo supporters in the Caribbean city, Vidal asserted, "We are going to massacre them." In his characteristic blunt style, Vidal made it clear that the Chilean team is fully committed to securing victory.

While it remains uncertain whether Vidal will participate in the match due to a muscle injury, the Chilean didn't shy away from showing his strong support alongside fellow legend Mauricio Isla.

Colo Colo enters the second leg of the tie with a 1-0 advantage, having defeated Junior at the Estadio Monumental in Santiago. The winner of this series will go on to face the victor of the River Plate vs. Talleres de Córdoba matchup.