ATC grants interim bail to Hafiz Farhat Abbas till Sept 7

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas till September 7 in two cases involving the torching of police vehicles near Rahat Bakery during the May 9 riots. The court ordered the PTI MPA to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 in both cases. ATC Judge Irfan Haider conducted proceedings on the bail petitions of Hafiz Farhat Abbas, who also appeared in court. It is pertinent to mention that the court had earlier rejected interim bail of Hafiz Farhat Abbas in both cases due to his non-appearance, but he has again approached court for bail. The Sarwar Road police had registered cases against Hafiz Farhat Abbas and others for torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery during May 9 riots.