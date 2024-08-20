Tuesday, August 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Bahawalpur DPO listens to peoples’ problems, issues orders

Bahawalpur DPO listens to peoples’ problems, issues orders
Our Staff Reporter
August 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan on Monday conducted an open court in his office to solve problems of the citizens on priority basis.

According to Bahawalpur Police spokesman, he heard the problems of more than 35 citizens and issued orders to the relevant officers for timely legal action and return report through phone calls. Several SHOs were summoned in the open court and asked to answer directly. In open court, orders for inquiries were issued on the petitions of several citizens.

He said the purpose of the open court was to bridge the gap between citizens and police officers. The DPO said officers in circles and police stations should provide justice to the citizens at the earliest opportunity. The problems of common people should be solved at their doorstep and this is our first duty, said DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1724052354.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024