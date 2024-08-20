Bahawalpur DPO listens to peoples’ problems, issues orders

BAHAWALPUR - District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz Khan on Monday conducted an open court in his office to solve problems of the citizens on priority basis.

According to Bahawalpur Police spokesman, he heard the problems of more than 35 citizens and issued orders to the relevant officers for timely legal action and return report through phone calls. Several SHOs were summoned in the open court and asked to answer directly. In open court, orders for inquiries were issued on the petitions of several citizens.

He said the purpose of the open court was to bridge the gap between citizens and police officers. The DPO said officers in circles and police stations should provide justice to the citizens at the earliest opportunity. The problems of common people should be solved at their doorstep and this is our first duty, said DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan.