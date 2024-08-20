Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Bushra Bibi acquitted of all charges in 12 cases linked to May 9 riots
Web Desk
11:40 PM | August 20, 2024
Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been acquitted of all charges in 12 cases related to the events of May 9.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Malik Ijaz Asif presided over the hearing, during which the police requested Bushra Bibi's physical remand for further investigation into her alleged involvement in the May 9 incidents, including the attack on GHQ.

However, after a detailed hearing, the court rejected the police's request for her physical remand. Bushra Bibi's lawyer, Salman Safdar, argued against the remand, leading the court to rule in her favor.

Following the arguments, the court acquitted Bushra Bibi of all charges related to the May 9 cases.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1724133711.jpg

