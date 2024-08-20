Tuesday, August 20, 2024
BZU launches MSc Honours in climate change, food security

APP
August 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -   Institute of Agronomy Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) launched first ever MSc (Honors) in Climate Change and Food Security from the current academic year after formal approval of Higher Education Commission (HEC). Director Institute of Agronomy, Dr Shakeel Ahmed told this news agency here on Monday that the varsity was offering 30 seats for the pioneer batch wherein not only agriculture graduates, but also aspirants from sciences could also apply. Both climate change and food security are burning issues of the world, he said and added that they were aiming at producing a maximum number of students keeping in view of its demand. Ours is the first institute of Agronomy in the country where the discipline was being launched, Dr Shakeel claimed adding that Pakistan was among 10 countries around the globe which are badly affected by climatic changes. Before getting a nod from HEC, the new discipline is approved by all bodies of the varsity including board of studies, academic council, syndicate and senate etc, the Director concluded.

Tags:

APP

