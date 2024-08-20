CAMS for track, trace of cases against govt being introduced: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has decided to establish Case Assignment & Management System for Track and Trace of cases against the federal government.

The disclosure was made by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, while presiding over a meeting to review implementation status of Case Assignment & Management System (CAMS).

The meeting reviewed implementation status of Case Assignment & Management System (CAMS) across all the federal ministries to track and trace the cases against the federal government.

The meeting was attended by secretaries and additional secretaries of all ministries. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar highlighted the impediments and day-to-day challenges being faced in litigation by federal ministries and attached departments.

He said at times cases are time barred since they are not pursued timely resulting in loss to the federal government. Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar presented the CAMS, developed in collaboration with UNODC, to automate and streamline the litigation process. The federal minister highlighted the importance of CAMS in enhancing the efficiency of litigation management. He said the Ministry of Law and Justice will provide support in implementation of CAMS system to all the federal ministries and divisions.

The meeting decided that all federal ministries will immediately establish a designated unit within each ministry along with staff and requisite resources in their litigation wings. It was also shared that Ministry of Law and Justice will provide training to all the designated officers and staff on CAMS and responsibility for data entry of cases will be of respective ministries.