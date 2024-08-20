Case registered against woman in deadly Karachi road accident

A case has been registered against a woman involved in a fatal road accident on Karsaz Road, Karachi, which claimed two lives and left five others injured.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged at the Bahadurabad police station following a complaint by Imtiaz Arif, who lost his brother and niece in the tragic incident.

The accident occurred on Saturday night when a car driven by the woman collided with two vehicles and a motorcycle. Witnesses reported that the accident was caused by the woman’s reckless driving, stating that her car first struck the motorcycle before crashing into the other vehicles.

The spokesperson for the District East police confirmed the FIR registration and added that the woman, identified as Natasha Danish, was arrested last night and handed over to the investigation wing. She has been charged under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including section 320 (punishment for causing death by negligent driving), section 337-G (punishment for causing hurt by negligent driving), section 279 (rash driving on a public way), and section 427 (mischief causing damage).

A court has since ordered that Natasha Danish be placed in police custody for one day. The investigation officer (IO) is required to produce her before the court on Wednesday, August 21. However, during today’s hearing, the IO informed the special duty judicial magistrate that the suspect could not be presented due to her current health condition, as she has been admitted to the psychiatry department of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

In its ruling, the magistrate noted the necessity of the suspect’s physical presence for the remand proceedings, considering the gravity of the case. The court acknowledged that transporting the suspect in her current condition could result in personal suffering and health risks. Therefore, it granted the IO one day of custody to ensure the suspect is kept in safe conditions, with instructions to produce her in court if she recovers. If her condition does not improve, the IO is required to file a new application for further orders.