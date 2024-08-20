Cash award ceremony honors Pakistan U18 volleyball team’s exceptional feats

LAHORE - Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) honored the outstanding achievements of the U18 volleyball team at a prestigious ceremony held on Monday at the AFOHS Club, Falcon Complex. The ceremony was organized to celebrate the team’s exceptional performance in securing two major victories on the international stage: the bronze medal at the 15th Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship and the gold medal at the CAVA U18 Volleyball Championship and also qualify for the World Championship. Justice (R) Safder Saleem Shahid, Chairman of Medical Tribunal Islamabad, graced the event as the chief guest, accompanied by Manzoor Usmani, CEO of Sygnis Pharma, Lahore, who was also a prominent figure at the ceremony. The presence of these distinguished guests added to the significance of the occasion, reflecting the pride and recognition the nation feels for the young athletes’ accomplishments. During the ceremony, each player and official associated with the U18 team was awarded a cash prize of Rs 100,000 as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication. In addition to the cash prizes, shields were presented to every member of the team and the officials, commemorating their invaluable contributions to the team’s success. Justice (R) Safder Saleem Shahid, in his address, praised the team for their dedication, perseverance, and teamwork. He emphasized the importance of such achievements for the nation and encouraged the players to continue striving for excellence on the international stage. He also acknowledged the role of the PVF and the coaching staff in nurturing and guiding these young talents towards their victorious journey.