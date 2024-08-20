Tuesday, August 20, 2024
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Russia, Belarus this week

August 20, 2024
BEIJING   -  Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Russia and Belarus this week, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Monday. “From August 20 to 23, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will travel to Russia to chair the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government and visit Russia and Belarus,” the ministry said in a statement. Li’s visit comes as China and Russia ramp up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts. Their strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine, which China has never condemned. China presents itself as a neutral party in the war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

