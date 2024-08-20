Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Citizens urged to remove encroachments voluntarily

August 20, 2024
SARGODHA   -   Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Jahanzaib Khan Awan has expressed gratitude to the people of the region over their cooperation in beautifying the city. In a statement issued here on Monday, the commissioner applauded the initiative taken by local traders in constructing footpaths under a self-help programme. He noted that it was a unique example in the country. However, the commissioner expressed concern over widespread encroachments at public spaces in almost all blocks and other populated areas of the city. He urged citizens to voluntarily remove all types of encroachments, including ramps, grills, garages, and makeshift bathrooms, within 10 days. Failure to comply would result in the Municipal Corporation demolishing these structures and imposing a fine of one lakh rupees and up to three years of imprisonment, he warned. The commissioner highlighted that these encroachments had marred the city’s aesthetics and pose significant obstacles to rescue operations during emergencies such as heavy rains. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation to make Sargodha a clean and encroachment-free city.

Goldsmith electrocuted

A young man was electrocuted at Shah Nikdur in the jurisdiction of Shah Nikdur police station on Monday. Police said that Muhammad Asif, 23, professionally a goldsmith, was working at his shop when all of sudden he received severe electric shocks which resulted into his instant death.

