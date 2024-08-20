Coco Gauff's challenging 2024 season raises concerns over mental health

American tennis star has faced a difficult 2024 season, leading some experts to believe that she may need a break to protect her mental health.

At just 20 years old, Gauff remains a rising force in tennis, but her immense talent has brought significant pressure and expectations. This was especially evident at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where many believed she was a strong contender for a gold medal. However, Gauff only reached the quarter-finals, leaving the tournament under a cloud of disappointment.

Her struggles continued at the Canadian Open, where she was defeated in an early round by a lower-ranked opponent, followed by an unsuccessful title defense at the Cincinnati Open. These consecutive setbacks have prompted former tennis player Monica Puig to suggest, during an appearance on Tennis Channel, that Gauff needs a "mental reset" before she can return to top form.