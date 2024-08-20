Tuesday, August 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner for maintaining law & order during Chehlum in DIK

APP
August 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Monday said that all resources should be utilised to maintain law and order during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting held here at his office to review the arrangements made in connection with the upcoming Chehlum. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ms Sarah Rehman, District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, officers and representatives of district administration and other departments concerned besides religious leaders of Sunni and Shia sects and members of Peace Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that all resources should be utilised to maintain law and order situation during the Chehlum.

He said that best arrangements and security plan were arranged during Ashura of Muharram, adding, the peace committee had also played an important role in this regard.

281st Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai commences in Bhit Shah

He asked the peace committee members to continue their efforts for maintaining peace and order in the area as the local people listen to them and obey their guidelines. On which, the peace committee members fully assured of making all efforts for the peace and prosperity of the city.

The police department also briefed the meeting regarding security arrangements made in connection with the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1724133711.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024