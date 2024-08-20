Commissioner for maintaining law & order during Chehlum in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah on Monday said that all resources should be utilised to maintain law and order during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting held here at his office to review the arrangements made in connection with the upcoming Chehlum. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Ms Sarah Rehman, District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, officers and representatives of district administration and other departments concerned besides religious leaders of Sunni and Shia sects and members of Peace Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that all resources should be utilised to maintain law and order situation during the Chehlum.

He said that best arrangements and security plan were arranged during Ashura of Muharram, adding, the peace committee had also played an important role in this regard.

He asked the peace committee members to continue their efforts for maintaining peace and order in the area as the local people listen to them and obey their guidelines. On which, the peace committee members fully assured of making all efforts for the peace and prosperity of the city.

The police department also briefed the meeting regarding security arrangements made in connection with the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).