Committee reviews steps to control Mpox

Peshawar - To review the current situation of Mpox, management strategies, and response efforts, a meeting of the Provincial Outbreak Committee was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Syed Qasim Ali Shah.

The meeting was attended besides others by Director General Health Dr Saleem, Additional Director General Administration Dr Siraj, Border Health Services Representative at Bacha Khan International Airport Dr Fareez Uddin, Chief HSRU Dr Iftikhar Khalil, Director Public Health Dr Irshad Roghani, Director EPI Dr Arif, MS Police Services Hospital Dr Niaz, WHO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa representative Dr Babar, other relevant officials.

The meeting began with a briefing by Director Public Health Dr Irshad Roghani on the current Mpox situation, management strategies, and response efforts. Dr Roghani informed the committee that the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern for Mpox on August 14. The disease is zoonotic, spreading from animals to humans. The first case of Mpox was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Before 2022, outbreaks were limited to Central and West Africa. As of now, 3,527 cases have been reported in Asia, including China and Vietnam. Mpox spreads through respiratory droplets, direct contact with the blisters or rash of an infected person, and unprotected sexual contact.

KP Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah appealed to the public to maintain social distancing and exercise caution during social interactions. He urged the media to support the Department of Health in raising awareness about Mpox to inform and protect the public. Rapid response teams have been formed, and isolation wards are being set up across the districts.

The minister also mentioned that recent Mpox patient had an accident in Saudi Arabia on August 3, returned to Pakistan on August 10, and visited Khyber Teaching Hospital’s OPD for treatment of a broken leg. Upon noticing skin conditions and symptoms, the hospital isolated the patient and sent samples to the Public Health Reference Laboratory.

Regarding the current case, Dr Roghani shared that genetic sequencing revealed the patient is infected with the Clade 2B strain, originating from West Africa. All three confirmed Mpox cases in the province have travel histories linked to Saudi Arabia. A Provincial Control Room has been established within the Directorate General of Health Services, and rapid response teams have been activated. District Outbreak Committees are also setting up control rooms at the district level.

Qasim Ali Shah was briefed that advisories, guidelines, and case management protocols are being regularly issued to all healthcare staff across the province. Screening areas and staffing have been established at Bacha Khan International Airport and Torkham Border. Isolation wards are being set up in district-level DHQ hospitals, while private hospitals have been notified through the Healthcare Commission.

In response to the current case, an isolation ward has also been established at MTI Mardan. Screening of passengers is ongoing at Bacha Khan International Airport, where more than 10,000 passengers from 83 flights have been screened for Mpox symptoms. Additionally, over 5,000 passengers crossing the Torkham Border have been screened.

The meeting also discussed Mpox symptoms for suspected cases with district formations and medical officers. OPD staff was briefed on case definitions and diagnostic protocols. The minister directed the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) system to remain active, and the committee was briefed on contact tracing methods for affected patients