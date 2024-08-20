Committee vows to address challenges in poverty alleviation initiatives

ISLAMABAD - The Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety on Monday vowed to address the multifaceted challenges confronting the nation’s poverty alleviation initiatives. Presided over by Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur, the committee focused on a comprehensive review of ongoing projects under the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (MoPA&SS), reflecting a deep commitment to reinforcing social safety nets and enhancing the transparency of beneficiary programmes.

In a broader discussion on the ministry’s ancillary organisations, the committee reviewed the performance of the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and Trust for Voluntary Organisation (TVO). The committee was briefed on the ministry’s strategic initiatives aimed at consolidating pro-poor programs under a unified framework.

During deliberations, the committee voiced strong support for expanding the ministry’s efforts in underserved regions, particularly in South Punjab and Balochistan. It was noted that Mobile Registration Vehicles (MRVs) have been effectively deployed in remote areas, yet further efforts are required to ensure equitable access across all provinces, especially South Punjab and Sindh. The committee collectively endorsed the realignment of resources to focus on these areas, urging the ministry to expedite deployment of additional MRVs where needed.

The issue of external middlemen and corruption within beneficiary programmes was also brought to the fore. The committee emphasised the importance of transparency, with several members advocating for enhanced surveillance mechanisms, including the use of technology to monitor points of service. The committee acknowledged that while the ministry has made strides in this area, more stringent measures are necessary to eliminate malpractices and ensure that full benefits reach the intended recipients. The committee expressed concern over allegations of mistreatment of beneficiaries by bank officials, with reports of deductions and other irregularities being highlighted.

On the organisational front, the committee discussed the longstanding reliance on deputationists within key departments of BISP, noting the lack of institutional memory due to the absence of permanent hires. The committee endorsed a proposal for the creation of a dedicated cadre within the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which would foster a sense of ownership and continuity within the organisation.

The committee also examined the efficiency of the current beneficiary enrolment process, highlighting concerns over the exclusion of deserving families due to financial constraints. While acknowledging the challenges posed by limited resources, the committee stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of the enrolment system, ensuring that those in need are not unjustly excluded. The committee meeting concluded by underscoring the need for continued vigilance in ensuring that the programs effectively reach the most vulnerable segments of society.