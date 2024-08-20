Court sends Imran, Bushra on 15-day judicial remand in new Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court on Monday sent the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and his wife, Bushra Bibi on a 15-day judicial remand in new Toshakhana reference filed by NAB in July.

The hearing was conducted at Adiala Jail by Judge Nasir Javed Rana. During the hearing, both of them submitted a written answer to a questionnaire provided by the NAB. The legal team representing the founder PTI and Bushra Bibi were included lawyers Zaheer Abbas Chaudhary and Salman Safdar, while the NAB was represented by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon and Special Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi. After the proceeding, the court ordered to produce both founder PTI and his wife before the court on September 2.