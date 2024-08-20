Crisis in the Making

Pakistan’s industrial sector and consumers are facing a severe crisis due to exorbitant electricity tariffs. This burden arises from capacity charges paid to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) even when they are not operational. This article argues that renegotiating agreements with IPPs is essential to ensure industrial sustainability and alleviate the suffering of the common man.

The Plight of Businesses and Consumers: The exorbitant electricity tariffs, driven by capacity charges to non-functional IPPs, are a cause of immense concern. Businesses are struggling to survive with production costs reaching a staggering Rs 24 per unit, far exceeding the approved rate of Rs 8 per unit by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). This situation renders Pakistani exports uncompetitive in the global market, leading to closures and unemployment.

The Call for Renegotiation: Industry leaders and business groups have urged the government to revisit the IPP agreements. The United Business Group (UBG) has highlighted the alarming closure of 25% of industries and the impossibility of achieving the targeted $100 billion export by 2030 with such high power tariffs. They propose negotiating revised agreements with IPPs, considering a shift to Pakistani currency for tariff payments and profit repatriation.

A Tangled Web: Reasons for High Tariffs: The high cost of power stems from various factors. Capacity payments to inoperative IPPs, net hydel profit guarantees, and minimum plant factor provisions for gas-based plants contribute significantly. Additionally, inefficiencies in the transmission and distribution networks, coupled with the burden of circular debt, exacerbate the problem.

Historical Burdens and a Way Forward: The existing agreements with IPPs have proven to be excessively favourable for the producers. Reports suggest IPPs recovered their investments within a short period and earned exorbitant profits. This lopsided arrangement, alongside the government’s failure to control circular debt, has placed a heavy burden on the country’s economy.

The path to a sustainable energy sector requires a multi-pronged approach. Revisiting power purchase agreements with IPPs is a crucial step. The government should explore options like converting dollar-denominated contracts to Pakistani rupees, eliminating capacity payments for idle plants, and renegotiating profit margins for IPPs.

In essence, the current situation in the energy sector is untenable. Swift action is required to bring down electricity tariffs and revive the industrial sector. Renegotiating agreements with IPPs is a critical first step. By prioritising national interest and adopting a more equitable approach, the government can create a win-win situation for both IPPs and the nation. This will not only ensure industrial growth and exports but also alleviate the suffering of ordinary citizens.

MAJID BURFAT,

Karachi.