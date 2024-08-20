In recent days, the political situation in Bangladesh has become concerning. According to Indian mainstream media sources, the Prime Minister resigned on Monday in the wake of nationwide protests. An enormous student uprising against the government resulted in clashes between the government and students.

Bangladesh’s government has faced civil unrest and disputes across the nation. Students have been protesting against the government since July due to the quota system in civil services. The student revolution and protests have changed the political structure of Bangladesh. Sources indicate that approximately 300 students and police personnel have been killed, with many more injured. Eventually, students forced the Prime Minister to resign. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid, the daughter of renowned Bengali leader Sheikh Mujeeb-Ur Rehman, resigned on Monday.

After the Prime Minister’s resignation, the President dissolved the National Assembly. Bangladesh’s Army has taken over the government temporarily. The army and student leaders have decided to form an interim or caretaker government. Mr. Muhammad Younas, a Nobel laureate, has been nominated as the head of the interim government of Bangladesh. Bengali students and other citizens are celebrating this moment as their national independence.

